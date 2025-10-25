Left Menu

US-Led Ceasefire Efforts in Gaza: Rubio's Diplomatic Push

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited a US-led center in Israel to oversee the fragile Gaza ceasefire and pursue creating an international stabilization force. US troops are coordinating with global delegations to stabilize Gaza, facing challenges in securing international mandates amid complex geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kiryatgat | Updated: 25-10-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday inspected a US-led center in Israel focused on overseeing the Gaza ceasefire. Efforts are underway to establish an international security force, as the US aims to garner support to stabilize the tense truce between Israel and Hamas.

The center has hosted top US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, US envoys Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. Approximately 200 US troops, alongside Israeli military and international delegations, are working on Gaza's stabilization and reconstruction.

Rubio is seeking participation from Gulf Arab nations in the stabilization force, though challenges remain in defining roles, authority, and obtaining necessary international mandates. Meanwhile, Gaza faces reconstruction challenges, with displaced Palestinians struggling amidst rubble and limited resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

