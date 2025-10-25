Trump's Global Stage: Europe's Struggle for Influence

When President Donald Trump took the stage in Egypt to announce a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a tableau of global leaders stood behind him like actors in a geopolitical theatre. Trump's central role, contrasted with Europe's sidelined position, underscored a shift in global power dynamics.

In Europe, leaders grappled with influencing Trump's stance on Russia's Ukraine invasion, a conflict that threatens the continent's future. Trump's 'America First' policy, characterized by a broad global agenda, minimized Europe's influence. Despite some progress in Ukraine, Trump's unilateral decisions against Russia seemed driven more by personal frustration with President Vladimir Putin than European lobbying efforts.

Europe's limited influence was also evident in the Middle East. Trump's team credited nations like Egypt and Saudi Arabia for the ceasefire deal, overlooking Europe's contribution. However, unpredictable US foreign policy has prodded Europe to reassess and bolster its own diplomacy and defense strategies, particularly in the wake of NATO's strategic challenges posed by Russia's actions.