RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls
Pratima Kushwaha, former head of the RJD's state women's wing, joins BJP citing disrespect for grassroots leaders within her old party. She criticized RJD's dynastic politics while praising BJP's leadership. Kushwaha highlighted alleged failures of the RJD in job creation, claiming NDA offers real opportunities.
In a significant political shift ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Pratima Kushwaha, who previously led the RJD's state women's wing, has joined the BJP. Kushwaha cited a lack of respect for grassroots leaders within the RJD as a key reason for her departure.
BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal welcomed Kushwaha, underscoring a growing disenchantment with the RJD and Congress due to their nepotistic tendencies. He asserted that the NDA will secure a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Kushwaha criticized Tejashwi Yadav's claims of providing jobs and increasing reservation for backward classes, alleging that these initiatives primarily benefited his family. She praised the NDA for its commitment to women's and backward classes' reservations, contrasting it with the RJD's alleged 'land-for-job' scam.
