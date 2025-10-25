Left Menu

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

Pratima Kushwaha, former head of the RJD's state women's wing, joins BJP citing disrespect for grassroots leaders within her old party. She criticized RJD's dynastic politics while praising BJP's leadership. Kushwaha highlighted alleged failures of the RJD in job creation, claiming NDA offers real opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:30 IST
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Pratima Kushwaha, who previously led the RJD's state women's wing, has joined the BJP. Kushwaha cited a lack of respect for grassroots leaders within the RJD as a key reason for her departure.

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal welcomed Kushwaha, underscoring a growing disenchantment with the RJD and Congress due to their nepotistic tendencies. He asserted that the NDA will secure a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kushwaha criticized Tejashwi Yadav's claims of providing jobs and increasing reservation for backward classes, alleging that these initiatives primarily benefited his family. She praised the NDA for its commitment to women's and backward classes' reservations, contrasting it with the RJD's alleged 'land-for-job' scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025