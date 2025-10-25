Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister Faces Backlash Over Secretive Signing of PM SHRI MoU

Opposition leader in Kerala, V D Satheesan, criticizes the secretive signing of the PM SHRI Schools MoU by the Chief Minister, claiming lack of transparency and consultation within the ruling coalition. Congress alleges the CM acted under pressure from the Centre and questions the necessity and implications of the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:36 IST
V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, has raised serious concerns about the clandestine manner in which the PM SHRI Schools Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the state's Chief Minister. He accused the ruling CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of bypassing allies and the cabinet in this decision-making process.

The MoU, relating to the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India scheme, was reportedly signed shortly after the CM's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yet details were kept under wraps until much later. Satheesan alleged possible coercion or pressure by the Centre influenced this secretive execution.

In response, CPI(M) leaders have downplayed the dissension, stating that internal disagreements do not signal a breakdown in the coalition. Union Minister George Kurian commented that the opposition within the CPI is temporary and aimed at local political maneuvering, assuring that the party will remain a part of the LDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

