Tejashwi Yadav's Vision: Transforming Bihar with Employment and Growth

In a bold campaign move, Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate in Bihar, has pledged to enact a law within 20 days of coming to power to provide a government job per family. The recruitment process, he aims, will be concluded within 20 months.

Speaking at an election rally in Gogri, Khagaria district, Yadav emphasized his commitment to not only form a government but also to substantially develop the state of Bihar. He linked economic and social progress to his employment promise.

'To make Bihar a leading state, we must attract investments, improve educational infrastructure, and ensure robust health facilities,' he added, underscoring his wide-ranging vision for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)