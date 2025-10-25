Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Vision: Transforming Bihar with Employment and Growth

Tejashwi Yadav of the INDIA bloc promises rapid government job creations if elected in Bihar. With a 20-day legislative plan and 20-month recruitment timeline, Yadav emphasizes boosting investment, enhancing education, and improving health services to develop Bihar comprehensively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khagaria | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:43 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Vision: Transforming Bihar with Employment and Growth
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold campaign move, Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate in Bihar, has pledged to enact a law within 20 days of coming to power to provide a government job per family. The recruitment process, he aims, will be concluded within 20 months.

Speaking at an election rally in Gogri, Khagaria district, Yadav emphasized his commitment to not only form a government but also to substantially develop the state of Bihar. He linked economic and social progress to his employment promise.

'To make Bihar a leading state, we must attract investments, improve educational infrastructure, and ensure robust health facilities,' he added, underscoring his wide-ranging vision for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025