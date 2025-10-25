BJP's Controversial Rajya Sabha Win Sparks 'Vote Chori' Accusations in J-K

The victory of the BJP in securing a Rajya Sabha seat from Jammu and Kashmir has stirred controversy, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary alleging the involvement of the party in 'vote chori'.

Choudhary's claims come amid a heated debate over alleged cross-voting in the elections, where the National Conference (NC) and other non-BJP entities suffered a setback. He firmly declared the NC's stance on maintaining distance from the BJP, highlighting their preference to leave the government rather than ally with it.

Despite the political turmoil, the NC managed to secure three out of the four available seats, leaving the opposition to question the poll's fairness. The BJP's alleged vote manipulation has fueled ongoing accusations regarding their electoral strategies.

