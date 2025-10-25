Left Menu

Lucy Powell: Championing Labour's Progressive Path Amid Leadership Shifts

Lucy Powell has been elected as the Labour Party's deputy leader after a recent reshuffle. She defeated Bridget Phillipson with a 54-46 vote margin and calls for a focus on traditional Labour values. Powell aims to address internal discontent, stressing a shift away from right-wing immigration policies.

In a noteworthy political turn, Lucy Powell emerged victorious in the recent Labour Party internal vote, taking on the role of deputy leader. Her election comes after a significant reshuffling by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who ousted Powell from her former ministerial position.

Powell's win, which was a close 54-46 contest against education minister Bridget Phillipson, underscored a meager 17% turnout. In her victory speech, she urged the Labour leadership to pivot back to traditional values and resist the pull of right-wing immigration policies, promoting instead a broad progressive front.

Despite Labour's setbacks, including a lost seat in Wales to Plaid Cymru, Powell asserts the party must re-engage its base. Her agenda focuses on reducing inequality and shifting away from 'command and control' politics, aiming to reenergize Labour's historical support.

