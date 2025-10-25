Left Menu

JMM Stands Strong Amid INDIA Bloc Tensions in Ghatsila Bypoll

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) maintains a united front for the Ghatsila bypoll despite seat-sharing issues within the INDIA bloc in Bihar. The bypoll follows the death of MLA Ramdas Soren. JMM's candidate, Somesh Soren, faces strong competition but aims for victory to further the government's development agenda.

Updated: 25-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:58 IST
  • India

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) assured that the seat-sharing discord within the INDIA bloc in Bihar will not affect its prospects in the upcoming Ghatsila bypoll. The bypoll arises due to the demise of MLA Ramdas Soren, and JMM has fielded Somesh Soren, son of the deceased leader, against BJP's Babulal Soren and JLKM's Ramdas Murmu.

JMM spokesperson Kunal Sarangi emphasized the party's unity against the NDA, asserting a strong campaign for Somesh Soren's candidacy. Meanwhile, the NDA and JLKM have intensified their campaigns, emphasizing local development issues. The JMM hopes to leverage its track record to secure victory on November 11.

While Champlain Soren of the NDA criticized the current government's development record, JMM supporters highlight initiatives under Chief Minister Hemant Soren. As the bypoll race heats up, leaders engage in village campaigns, rallying support and addressing voters' concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

