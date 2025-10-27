Tanzania's Political Landscape: A Democracy Under Strain

Tanzania is set to hold elections amid a political landscape marked by tension and concerns over repression. President Samia Suluhu Hassan, seeking re-election, leads Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), which has held power for 64 years. Despite Tanzania's multiparty status, CCM remains dominant as opposition parties face numerous challenges.

Civic leaders, journalists, and opposition figures have faced crackdowns, creating a 'climate of fear' around the elections. While President Hassan campaigns on promises of stability and development, critics argue that major opposition figures, such as Tundu Lissu, remain barred or imprisoned, weakening democratic processes.

As voter apathy rises and fears of unrest loom, there are growing calls for reforms to ensure free and fair elections. Some Tanzanians express concerns about potential turmoil during elections and emphasize the need for peaceful dialogue. Observers warn that without genuine reconciliation, Tanzania risks further instability.