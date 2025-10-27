Trump's TikTok Diplomacy and Global Trade Standoff

President Donald Trump revealed he might finalize a deal on TikTok as early as Thursday, having received provisional approval from China's President Xi Jinping. This development is part of Trump's ongoing Asia tour, which includes a meeting with Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea.

During his journey, Trump also vocally criticized Canada, accusing the nation of unfair trade practices. He explicitly stated, 'Canada has been ripping us off for a long time and they're not going to do it anymore,' while expressing his disinterest in meeting the Canadian Prime Minister.

These statements were made aboard Air Force One as Trump traveled from Malaysia to Japan, highlighting the U.S. President's focus on international trade relations and technology agreements amid his diplomatic engagements in Asia.