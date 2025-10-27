Trump's TikTok Diplomacy and Global Trade Standoff
President Donald Trump announced potential finalization plans for TikTok with provisional approval from China's Xi Jinping. Trump criticized Canada's trade practices, expressing reluctance to meet with its Prime Minister. These discussions occurred during his Asia tour, with countries like South Korea and Japan on the agenda.
President Donald Trump revealed he might finalize a deal on TikTok as early as Thursday, having received provisional approval from China's President Xi Jinping. This development is part of Trump's ongoing Asia tour, which includes a meeting with Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea.
During his journey, Trump also vocally criticized Canada, accusing the nation of unfair trade practices. He explicitly stated, 'Canada has been ripping us off for a long time and they're not going to do it anymore,' while expressing his disinterest in meeting the Canadian Prime Minister.
These statements were made aboard Air Force One as Trump traveled from Malaysia to Japan, highlighting the U.S. President's focus on international trade relations and technology agreements amid his diplomatic engagements in Asia.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- TikTok
- China
- trade
- South Korea
- Canada
- Xi Jinping
- Prime Minister
- deal
- Asia tour
ALSO READ
Doug Ford's Ad Sparks U.S.-Canada Trade Tensions
Canada vs. U.S. Tariffs: The Trade Talk Saga Continues
Ontario Premier Ford will pull ad that prompted US President Donald Trump to end trade talks with Canada, reports AP.
Canada Rallies Behind Blue Jays Amidst Economic Challenges
Pope Leo Critiques U.S.-Canada Trade Relations Amid Trump's Policies