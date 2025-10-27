Left Menu

Race to the Fed Chair: Decision Looms by Year-End

President Trump indicated a decision on the next Federal Reserve chair could be reached by year-end. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mentioned that after Thanksgiving, a second round of candidates will be presented to the President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 12:10 IST
In a statement aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that a decision on the new Federal Reserve chair might be made by the end of the year.

"Maybe by the end of the year, we'll make a decision on the Fed," said Trump to reporters. Discussions are underway to finalize the candidates for this critical role.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated a second round of evaluations is scheduled, with an aim to present a list of potential candidates to President Trump shortly after Thanksgiving. The appointment is closely watched as it holds significant implications for economic policy.

