Race to the Fed Chair: Decision Looms by Year-End
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 12:10 IST
In a statement aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that a decision on the new Federal Reserve chair might be made by the end of the year.
"Maybe by the end of the year, we'll make a decision on the Fed," said Trump to reporters. Discussions are underway to finalize the candidates for this critical role.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated a second round of evaluations is scheduled, with an aim to present a list of potential candidates to President Trump shortly after Thanksgiving. The appointment is closely watched as it holds significant implications for economic policy.
