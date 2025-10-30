Rahul’s Chhath comment against Modi reflects his values and upbringing: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday questioned the values and upbringing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Chhath festival.

Addressing a gathering in Begusarai in poll-bound Bihar, he also claimed that opposition leaders have lowered the standard of politics.

Nadda was referring to Rahul Gandhi's allegation on Wednesday that Modi had tried to enact a ''drama'' by planning to take a dip in the Yamuna on the occasion of Chhath Puja, but the programme was shelved after it was found that a puddle had been created with clean water since the river was filthy.

The Congress leader also claimed that the Prime Minister would do ''anything for votes, even dance''.

"Rahul Gandhi's remarks reflect his values and upbringing... The opposition leaders have lowered the standards of politics," claimed Nadda, also a Union minister.

He asserted that BJP leaders talk about issues and do not make such comments.

Nadda also claimed that Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and the CM face of the INDIA bloc, has said he would throw the Waqf Act into the trash.

Nadda said, "You (Yadav) dub yourself as the 'saviour of the Constitution' and you don't even know that states cannot change or repeal the laws passed by Parliament... The Waqf Act has been implemented in the entire nation, and it will be enforced in Bihar as well." Earlier in the day, the BJP president asserted that the development of Bihar has acquired pace under the NDA government, which brought the state out of an era of darkness into light.

Addressing a poll rally in Bakhtiyarpur assembly constituency of Nalanda district, he also claimed that the RJD and its ally Congress are not concerned about people's welfare.

''Before 2005, Bihar was living in an era of darkness, but now there is light all around. Bihar has progressed from being a BIMARU state to a leading state, and it was made possible through people's power to vote,'' said Nadda.

BIMARU is an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, which used to lag behind on social and economic parameters.

''The RJD and the Congress are not concerned about your welfare. Lalu ji is concerned about making his son a CM, while Sonia ji is concerned about making her son the PM,'' the BJP president told the rally.

The Union minister said that highways, internet, railways, and airports (HIRA) are the markers of development in Bihar, and are being improved by the NDA government.

"The railway budget of Bihar has increased ninefold under the NDA. There are 20 Vande Bharat and 26 Amrit Bharat Express trains that run from the state. Ninety-eight railway stations have been constructed or upgraded," Nadda said.

He said the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna has been upgraded to international standards at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

"Bring the NDA government back to power, and you will see another world-class airport in Bihta, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore, taking the number of airports to five in the state," the BJP leader told the rally.

He said that a Youth Commission has been formed in Bihar, and efforts would be made to provide youngsters with employment.

''You can see 'acchhe din', when you remember 'bure din'," said the BJP president and listed what he termed examples of the 'jungle raj' of the RJD.

Nadda alleged that the Lalu Prasad-led party used to rule by spreading fear, and kidnapping for ransom became an industry.

He alleged that the ransom money was eventually found at Lalu Prasad's residence.

Nadda also urged people to remember the 'lathi rally' by RJD workers in 2003.

He said, "Weren't vehicles shoplifted from a showroom in Patna during Misa Bharti's wedding. Wasn't the wife of an IAS officer raped by RJD leaders with absolute impunity? Wasn't it a jungle raj?" Claiming that the RJD has fielded the son of "criminal-turned-politician Sahabuddin", Nadda said, "Those whose entire family has been to jail and are out on bail, cannot serve the people of Bihar."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)