Trump's Nuclear Testing Shockwave: A New Era?

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. military to resume nuclear weapon testing after 33 years. Announcing this on Truth Social, he aimed to match the pace of other nuclear powers, notably China and Russia, causing concerns about global nuclear tension and treaty impacts.

In a dramatic move, President Donald Trump announced the resumption of U.S. nuclear weapon testing after more than three decades. The unexpected declaration came minutes before a crucial meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, focusing on trade negotiations.

Trump's decision aims to position the United States on an 'equal basis' with other global nuclear powers, specifically taking shots at Russia and China, who have accelerated their nuclear advancements. The move has provoked reactions, raising fears of a renewed global nuclear arms competition.

This development signals a potential shift in international nuclear dynamics, with China having doubled its stockpile in recent years and Russia recently testing powerful nuclear-capable weaponry. Domestic and international critics are voicing concerns about escalating tensions and the future of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

