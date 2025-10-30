Chhathi Maiya Controversy: Modi vs. Congress Amid Bihar Elections
Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress-RJD of disrespecting 'Chhathi Maiya', prompting Congress to critique Modi's self-comparison with divinity. The political clash unfolds against Bihar's election backdrop, with both parties exchanging accusations and Modi urging votes for the 'Narendra-Nitish' coalition.
- Country:
- India
During an intensifying political confrontation in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress-RJD coalition of insulting 'Chhathi Maiya', a revered entity in cultural festivals, igniting a war of words with the opposition.
The Congress, through media head Pawan Khera, retorted sharply, alleging that Modi's portrayal of himself as a divine figure was audacious. This statement came after reports that the BJP orchestrated a ceremonial dip for Modi amidst the Chhath Puja festivities, purportedly to gain electoral favor.
Amidst accusations from both sides, Modi implored Bihar's electorate to support the 'Narendra-Nitish' alliance, emphasizing the significance of the Chhath festival and pledging to elevate its status on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
