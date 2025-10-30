Diplomatic Delicacies: The Battle Over Peace in Southeast Asia

In a notable diplomatic exchange, Chinese President Xi Jinping unequivocally countered U.S. President Donald Trump's claims about China's role in Southeast Asia. During a summit in Busan, Xi insisted that Beijing has been facilitating peace between Cambodia and Thailand, refuting Trump's assertions to the contrary.

While Trump lauded his role in a 'historic' agreement between the two Southeast Asian nations, Thai officials interpreted the agreement differently, calling it a 'pathway to peace.' The pact, formalized in Malaysia, has been carefully termed as a 'Joint Declaration of Relations.'

The agreement aims to ease tensions between Thailand and Cambodia by initiating de-escalation measures such as the withdrawal of heavy weaponry and marking of borders. Meanwhile, Trump is eager to showcase his ability to negotiate peace, eyeing potential involvement in the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict.

