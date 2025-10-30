Left Menu

Diplomatic Delicacies: The Battle Over Peace in Southeast Asia

At a summit in Busan, Chinese President Xi Jinping countered U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that China wasn't involved in the Thai-Cambodian peace efforts. Xi emphasized China's role while Trump's agreement ceremony with Thailand and Cambodia was described as a 'pathway to peace' rather than a peace deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:46 IST
Diplomatic Delicacies: The Battle Over Peace in Southeast Asia
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

In a notable diplomatic exchange, Chinese President Xi Jinping unequivocally countered U.S. President Donald Trump's claims about China's role in Southeast Asia. During a summit in Busan, Xi insisted that Beijing has been facilitating peace between Cambodia and Thailand, refuting Trump's assertions to the contrary.

While Trump lauded his role in a 'historic' agreement between the two Southeast Asian nations, Thai officials interpreted the agreement differently, calling it a 'pathway to peace.' The pact, formalized in Malaysia, has been carefully termed as a 'Joint Declaration of Relations.'

The agreement aims to ease tensions between Thailand and Cambodia by initiating de-escalation measures such as the withdrawal of heavy weaponry and marking of borders. Meanwhile, Trump is eager to showcase his ability to negotiate peace, eyeing potential involvement in the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025