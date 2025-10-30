Election Commission Tightens Security for Bihar Polls

The Election Commission intensified security measures ahead of the Bihar elections, focusing on curbing anti-social activities. The collaborative meeting included officials from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and other central agencies to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Polling is slated for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14. The commission concentrated on reinforcing border security to prevent illegal arms, drug trafficking, and other malpractices, crucial for maintaining peace during the election period.

Chief secretaries and DGPs of involved states, alongside central agencies, were urged to bolster vigilance and conduct stringent checks at border posts. Additionally, the NCB, IT Department, CGST, and DRI will ramp up anti-illegal activities measures en route to the polling days.

(With inputs from agencies.)