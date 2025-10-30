Left Menu

Election Commission Tightens Security for Bihar Polls

The Election Commission has implemented rigorous measures to prevent the entry of anti-social elements, drugs, and freebies into poll-bound Bihar from neighboring states and Nepal. Coordination with state officials and central agencies aims to ensure a peaceful and inducement-free electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:05 IST
The Election Commission intensified security measures ahead of the Bihar elections, focusing on curbing anti-social activities. The collaborative meeting included officials from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and other central agencies to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Polling is slated for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14. The commission concentrated on reinforcing border security to prevent illegal arms, drug trafficking, and other malpractices, crucial for maintaining peace during the election period.

Chief secretaries and DGPs of involved states, alongside central agencies, were urged to bolster vigilance and conduct stringent checks at border posts. Additionally, the NCB, IT Department, CGST, and DRI will ramp up anti-illegal activities measures en route to the polling days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

