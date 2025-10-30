Left Menu

Kejriwal and Mann Rally Against BJP in Support of Gujarat Farmers

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann visited Gujarat, accusing the BJP government of oppressing farmers with force and legal action. Kejriwal declared the BJP's 'countdown has begun' and vowed to unite Gujarat farmers against the ruling party, while Mann highlighted farmer neglect and AAP's support nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:10 IST
Kejriwal and Mann Rally Against BJP in Support of Gujarat Farmers
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took their fight to Gujarat on Thursday, targeting the BJP government over its alleged harsh treatment of farmers. Kejriwal accused the ruling party of using lathi charges, tear gas, and filing false cases against farmers.

Speaking emphatically to the press, Kejriwal suggested, "The countdown for BJP has begun," likening their current actions to those of Congress decades ago. He predicted a unified statement from Gujarat's farmers saying 'Bye-Bye' to BJP, echoing historical resistance as seen in the movements led by Sardar Patel.

Bhagwant Mann, echoing Kejriwal's statements, criticized both state neglect and the federal government's slow compensation response for crop losses in Punjab, while reinforcing AAP's resolve to stand by farmers facing injustice. Citing ongoing issues from Punjab to Gujarat, Mann reaffirmed AAP's commitment to elevating farmers' voices nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025