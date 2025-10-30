Kejriwal and Mann Rally Against BJP in Support of Gujarat Farmers

In a bold political move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took their fight to Gujarat on Thursday, targeting the BJP government over its alleged harsh treatment of farmers. Kejriwal accused the ruling party of using lathi charges, tear gas, and filing false cases against farmers.

Speaking emphatically to the press, Kejriwal suggested, "The countdown for BJP has begun," likening their current actions to those of Congress decades ago. He predicted a unified statement from Gujarat's farmers saying 'Bye-Bye' to BJP, echoing historical resistance as seen in the movements led by Sardar Patel.

Bhagwant Mann, echoing Kejriwal's statements, criticized both state neglect and the federal government's slow compensation response for crop losses in Punjab, while reinforcing AAP's resolve to stand by farmers facing injustice. Citing ongoing issues from Punjab to Gujarat, Mann reaffirmed AAP's commitment to elevating farmers' voices nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)