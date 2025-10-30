Left Menu

Security Forces Gear Up for Nagrota By-Election Showdown

Ahead of the November 11 bypoll in Nagrota, security forces conducted a route march to boost voter confidence. The exercise involved CAPF, local police, and election observers to ensure law and order. The by-election features a main contest between BJP, National Conference, and Panthers Party candidates.

Ahead of the critical Nagrota by-election on November 11, security forces took to the streets on Thursday for a route march aimed at enhancing public confidence and orienting personnel with the locality.

Brijesh Sharma, SP (Rural) Jammu, emphasized the march as part of standard security protocols essential for ensuring law and order during the election. Participants included personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces and local police alongside election observers.

This election became necessary after the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana. The seat sees a triangular contest predominantly between BJP's Devyani Devyani, National Conference's Shamim Begum, and Panthers Party's Harsh Dev Singh, among others.

