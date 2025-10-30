Left Menu

Sentinel Strike: A Showcase of Tactical Brilliance in Thar Desert

The Indian Army's South Western Command held a three-day exercise named 'Sentinel Strike' showcasing integrated fire and manoeuvre tactics. The exercises featured coordinated ground manoeuvres and live firing from various platforms and were conducted under simulated drone-threat conditions to enhance operational readiness and battlefield transparency.

The Indian Army's South Western Command recently conducted the 'Sentinel Strike' exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in the Thar desert from October 28-30. This large-scale integrated fire and manoeuvre exercise was designed to test the Army's preparedness in simulated intense drone-threat environments.

Over the course of three days, mechanised forces executed coordinated ground manoeuvres and live firing exercises using a variety of platforms, including long-range indigenous systems, attack helicopters, and artillery guns. The exercise prominently featured Ajeya (T-72) tanks and BMPs as part of its operational showcase.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, along with senior officers, observed the operations and commended the high level of training and coordination among the forces. The drill emphasised using indigenous platforms under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and aimed to validate multi-domain integration, thereby improving battlefield transparency and operational preparedness.

