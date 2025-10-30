Nuapada By-Poll Saga: BJD's Strategy and Opposition's Challenge

As the heated Nuapada by-election approaches, BJD president Naveen Patnaik voiced confidence, declaring 'Nuapada will win' against BJP and Congress challenges. Patnaik shared his support through social media for candidate Snehangini Chhuria, aiming to continue the party's legacy of development.

The by-election, prompted by the passing of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, sees interesting developments, with Dholakia's son joining BJP and vying for the position traditionally dominated by male candidates. This election marks the first where a female candidate from BJD, Snehangini Chhuria, is contesting, potentially setting a new precedent.

All eyes are on Nuapada as this by-election serves as a crucial political event for the major parties in Odisha. It will be the first significant electoral test for the Chief Minister after BJP's ascendance in the state. Patnaik, aiming to capitalize on his popularity, plans visits and events to rally support in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)