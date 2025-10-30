Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Refugee Cap: A Global Policy Shift

President Donald Trump set a historic low refugee admissions cap at 7,500 for 2026, targeting primarily South African Afrikaners. The policy has sparked global debate and indicates a significant shift in US and global refugee strategies, with potential prioritization of those facing specific ideological discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:06 IST
In a historic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has set the refugee admissions ceiling at a mere 7,500 for fiscal year 2026. This decision, revealed in a White House document on Thursday, represents the lowest such cap on record, as part of Trump's broader initiative to overhaul refugee policies both domestically and globally.

The new immigration stance emphasizes a focus on South African Afrikaners, a white ethnic minority in the predominantly Black nation, as Trump alleges they face racial persecution. However, these claims are contested by the South African government, which denies any racial targeting.

Trump's administration continues to face backlash for its immigration policies, while moving oversight of refugee support to the Department of Health and Human Services, signaling a sweeping reorganization of related programs.

