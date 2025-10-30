Left Menu

Political Conundrum: CM Afridi's Quest to Meet Imran Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has been repeatedly denied a meeting with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, despite a court order reinstating visitation rights. Afridi deems the meeting crucial for forming his cabinet, but continues to face police resistance and legal hurdles.

30-10-2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has faced repeated denials in his attempts to meet imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan. This comes despite directives from the Islamabad High Court to allow such meetings twice a week.

Outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Afridi expressed frustration over being blocked by police, calling the consultation essential for announcing his new provincial cabinet. Legal measures were taken by Afridi, including appeals to both the Punjab Home Department and the federal government.

Tensions rose as Senator Aon Abbas Buppi criticized the lack of compliance with court orders. Afridi warned of filing a contempt case if barred again, while opposition figures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aired concerns over stalled governmental affairs.

