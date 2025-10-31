Congress vs. BJP: Snoop Allegations Stir Political Storm in Mumbai
The Congress has accused Mumbai Police of spying on its Maharashtra unit chief, Harshwardhan Sapkal. The issue arose when police personnel entered Sapkal's room and questioned him about media activities. Allegations have stirred questions about involvement from higher authorities, with BJP dismissing these as past-centric claims.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has leveled serious accusations against the Mumbai Police, claiming that officers have been spying on their Maharashtra unit head, Harshwardhan Sapkal. The controversy erupted after police stormed into Sapkal's room at Sarvoday Ashram, questioning him about media activities unfolding there, said Atul Londhe, the state Congress spokesperson.
Speculation is rife about who sanctioned the surveillance. Atul Londhe questioned whether the orders came from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharati. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule refuted the claims, attributing any similar past actions to the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi leadership.
Bawankule insisted that the current government is solely focused on the state's development and has no interest in espionage. 'Our only agenda is the progress of the state and its people,' he stated, despite the escalating political tension over the alleged snooping activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
