Yogi Adityanath Accuses Congress of Sabotaging Indian Heritage

In a fiery rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress for undermining India's legacy, blaming the party for insult and deterioration of heritage. Citing a historical incident involving former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru, Adityanath shared how Rajendra Prasad chose tradition over political orders during the Somnath temple's inauguration.

The BJP leader highlighted his party's commitment to preserving Indian culture, condemning Congress and its ally, RJD, for past records of disrespect. He lamented the economic backwardness attributed to prolonged Congress rule and voiced how the BJP strives to restore pride and prosperity, fulfilling promises like the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Adityanath also emphasized law enforcement's crackdown on crime, comparing UP's successful strike against mafias to similar efforts in Bihar. The CM's rhetoric drew a connection between cultural preservation and political strategy as Bihar heads to critical polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)