Sanjay Raut Faces Health Challenges Amidst Political Struggles
Sanjay Raut, a key Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and outspoken Opposition MP, disclosed his serious health issues and ongoing treatment, prompting advice to avoid public engagements. Optimistic about recovering by next year, Raut was set to join a protest against the Election Commission. PM Modi wishes him a speedy recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced on Friday his battle with significant health complications, currently undergoing treatment that necessitates staying away from public interactions.
Expressing optimism, Raut, known for his critical stance against the ruling BJP, hopes to regain full health by the following year.
Expected to join an Opposition protest against the Election Commission on November 1, Raut's absence led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending well wishes for a swift recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guyana's Opposition Leader and Father Arrested Amid U.S. Fraud Charges
International Concern Grows Over Tanzanian Election Protests
Tanzania's Unrest: Election Protests Ignite International Attention
Critics Silenced: Tunisian Court Sentences Opposition Figure
Protests Erupt Over Brazil's Deadliest Police Operation