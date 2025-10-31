Sanjay Raut Faces Health Challenges Amidst Political Struggles

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced on Friday his battle with significant health complications, currently undergoing treatment that necessitates staying away from public interactions.

Expressing optimism, Raut, known for his critical stance against the ruling BJP, hopes to regain full health by the following year.

Expected to join an Opposition protest against the Election Commission on November 1, Raut's absence led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending well wishes for a swift recovery.

