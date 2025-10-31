Left Menu

Nepal's Political Landscape: New Parties Gear Up for March Elections

Seventeen new political parties have filed for registration with Nepal's Election Commission ahead of the March 5 elections. Of these, two parties claim to represent Gen Z protesters.

Seventeen new political parties have applied for registration with Nepal's Election Commission in preparation for the upcoming general elections slated for March 5. This surge in political activity includes two parties representing Gen Z protesters, marking a shift in the political dynamics.

Of the new applicants, seven filed after the election announcement on September 12, while ten registered prior, as confirmed by the Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai. The political shakeup follows the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, with Sushila Karki appointed as caretaker Prime Minister.

The election has not only triggered party registrations but also led to an increase in voter registration, with over 85,000 new voters added. The Election Commission is also inviting national and international bodies to observe the elections, setting a deadline for applications by November 12.

