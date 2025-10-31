Left Menu

PM Modi's Warm Wishes for Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Amid Health Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his well-wishes for Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, who is taking a two-month hiatus due to health issues. Raut, recognized for his critical stance against the BJP-NDA government, has been advised by doctors to rest following two prior angioplasties.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:56 IST
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes for a fast recovery to Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, who recently announced a two-month hiatus from public duties due to health reasons.

Modi took to X to say, 'Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji.' The 63-year-old Rajya Sabha member has been a consistent and vocal critic of the BJP-NDA administration's policies.

Raut, who underwent angioplasties in 2019 and 2020, has been instructed by his doctors to rest thoroughly. In a letter shared on X, Raut revealed that his condition had recently worsened, but he remains optimistic about returning to full health by next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

