Pakistan and Afghanistan Seek Peace Amid Tensions: Hopes for Positive Talks

Pakistan has officially confirmed that the upcoming round of talks with Afghanistan is slated for November 6, expressing optimism for a constructive and favorable resolution.

During a weekly press conference, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi emphasized Pakistan's commitment to the mediation process, underscoring a desire to reduce tensions with its neighboring country.

While previous talks in Doha and Istanbul ended without addressing key concerns of cross-border terrorism, continued efforts, with Turkiye's involvement, aim to foster a mutual understanding as both nations sustain a ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)