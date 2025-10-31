Left Menu

Pakistan and Afghanistan Seek Peace Amid Tensions: Hopes for Positive Talks

Pakistan confirmed the next round of mediation talks with Afghanistan for November 6, aiming for a positive resolution. Despite unresolved issues surrounding cross-border terrorism, both countries have agreed to maintain a ceasefire, with efforts supported by Turkiye to break the deadlock and ensure constructive dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:59 IST
Pakistan and Afghanistan Seek Peace Amid Tensions: Hopes for Positive Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has officially confirmed that the upcoming round of talks with Afghanistan is slated for November 6, expressing optimism for a constructive and favorable resolution.

During a weekly press conference, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi emphasized Pakistan's commitment to the mediation process, underscoring a desire to reduce tensions with its neighboring country.

While previous talks in Doha and Istanbul ended without addressing key concerns of cross-border terrorism, continued efforts, with Turkiye's involvement, aim to foster a mutual understanding as both nations sustain a ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025