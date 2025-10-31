ZF Adjusts Production Amid Customer Demand Shifts

German automotive giant ZF is set to make short-term capacity adjustments at its Schweinfurt facility following shifts in customer demand, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

Earlier reports from Bloomberg suggested the adjustments were triggered by a semiconductor shortage linked to a dispute with China involving supplier Nexperia, based on insider sources.

However, ZF's spokesperson refuted these claims, emphasizing that the changes in shift schedules are solely a response to varying customer demand.

