ZF Adjusts Production Amid Customer Demand Shifts
ZF, a German automotive supplier, is adjusting its capacity in Schweinfurt due to changes in customer demand. Contrary to Bloomberg's report citing a semiconductor shortage from a China-Nexperia conflict, a company spokesperson clarified that the production changes are due to fluctuating customer needs.
German automotive giant ZF is set to make short-term capacity adjustments at its Schweinfurt facility following shifts in customer demand, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
Earlier reports from Bloomberg suggested the adjustments were triggered by a semiconductor shortage linked to a dispute with China involving supplier Nexperia, based on insider sources.
However, ZF's spokesperson refuted these claims, emphasizing that the changes in shift schedules are solely a response to varying customer demand.
