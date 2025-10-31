Power Struggle in Rajasthan: Congress Blames BJP for Governance Crisis
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra criticized the BJP government for worsening law and order, alleging undue influence from the RSS and central control over the state bureaucracy. He claimed the administration was chaotic, with multiple DGPs and a lack of independent decision-making by the chief minister.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra launched a sharp critique against the BJP government, focusing on deteriorating law and order in the state. He accused the Bhajanlal-led administration of surrendering autonomy, acting merely on directives from the Centre under RSS influence.
Dotasra highlighted what he described as a breakdown in governance, noting the power shift within the police force with multiple DGP-ranked officials muddying the chain of command. He remarked on the loss of respect for top police officials, pointing out a chaotic administrative environment.
The Congress leader further alleged the RSS was treating the state as a 'centrally administered territory', imposing its will without electoral accountability. He argued the bureaucracy has grown powerful, marginalizing the chief minister and ministers who should be steering state policies.
