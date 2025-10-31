Left Menu

Fed Presidents Clash: Interest Rate-Cut Debate Intensifies

In a rare display of discord, two Federal Reserve bank presidents voiced opposition to a recent interest rate cut, citing adequate labor market strength and high inflation as reasons against the move. This internal disagreement raises questions about future rate decisions, emphasizing economic conditions as a decisive factor.

Two regional Federal Reserve bank presidents expressed their dissent regarding the central bank's recent decision to lower interest rates, highlighting internal disagreements within the institution. They argued that the labor market is sufficiently robust and that inflation remains too elevated to justify the rate cut.

The candid comments from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid highlight a growing unease regarding the Fed's policy trajectory, suggesting a higher threshold for enacting another rate cut at its upcoming December meeting unless economic conditions significantly change.

Both Fed officials underscored the complexity of current economic challenges, with Logan particularly cautious about existing labor market risks and Schmid noting economic momentum driven by consumer spending and business investment. Market expectations for a December rate cut remain, though uncertainty persists due to the U.S. government shutdown and limited economic data.

