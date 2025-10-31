G-2 Diplomacy: US-China Talks Spark Global Interest

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping held a significant 'G-2' meeting in South Korea, aiming to enhance bilateral relations amidst current global challenges.

The discussions led to trade concessions, including reduced tariffs and lifted export controls, symbolizing a potential positive shift in the intricate Sino-US economic relationship.

China's commitment to fostering international dialogue while maintaining independent foreign policy highlights a strategic approach to navigating complex global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)