G-2 Diplomacy: US-China Talks Spark Global Interest

In South Korea for the APEC summit, US President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping held a 'G-2' meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation amid global challenges. The leaders agreed on several trade concessions while China pledged to maintain international dialogue. Their discussions highlighted potential shifts in global multilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping held a significant 'G-2' meeting in South Korea, aiming to enhance bilateral relations amidst current global challenges.

The discussions led to trade concessions, including reduced tariffs and lifted export controls, symbolizing a potential positive shift in the intricate Sino-US economic relationship.

China's commitment to fostering international dialogue while maintaining independent foreign policy highlights a strategic approach to navigating complex global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

