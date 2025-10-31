Guyanese Leader Azruddin Mohamed Arrested Amid U.S. Fraud Charges
Guyanese businessman and opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed was arrested following U.S. fraud and corruption charges. The country's attorney general indicated that both Mohamed and his father would be extradited once U.S. authorities formally requested it. Local media captured videos of the arrest.
Azruddin Mohamed, a prominent Guyanese businessman and leader of the opposition party, has been detained following U.S. charges of fraud and corruption. Local media documented the arrest on Friday, sparking widespread attention.
The country's attorney general has previously stated plans to extradite both Azruddin and his father, Nazar Mohamed, to the United States to face these serious charges once an official request is made by U.S. authorities.
The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny and international pressure on Guyana to address corruption and fraudulent activities within its political and business sectors.
