Bihar Betrayed: Congress Condemns NDA's Brief Manifesto Launch
The Congress criticized NDA leaders for preventing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from speaking at the brief release of their manifesto. Congress emphasized the inappropriateness as an insult to Bihar and questioned the NDA's reluctance to engage with the press, considering their 20-year governance history.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Congress has accused NDA leaders of disrespect, following an abrupt and restricted manifesto launch in Bihar on Friday. The notable exclusion of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from speaking at the event has stirred political waters.
Senior Congress figure Ashok Gehlot revealed that the briefer-than-expected announcement lasted a mere 26 seconds. He claimed this was a deliberate attempt to evade pressing media inquiries about NDA's two-decade rule in the state.
During the event, promises were made to create jobs for a crore youth, introduce metro services in multiple cities, and boost educational assistance. Yet, the Congress remains skeptical, referring to the manifesto as a series of unfulfilled commitments.
