Filibuster Showdown: GOP Faces Pressure Over Government Shutdown
Republicans resist Trump's push to remove the Senate filibuster to bypass Democratic blockage amid a federal government shutdown. Key Republican figures stand firm on keeping the rule, requiring bipartisan efforts to pass legislation. The shutdown affects millions of Americans and poses significant economic risks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:03 IST
Republican leaders continue to resist President Trump's insistence on eliminating the Senate filibuster to break through a Democratic blockade and reopen the partially closed federal government.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune remains steadfast in defending the filibuster, viewing it as an essential rule that ensures bipartisanship and compromises in legislation.
The ongoing impasse in Congress threatens to affect millions, with looming economic risks as federal workers face furloughs and food assistance programs are set to run out of funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Highlights Religious Crisis in Nigeria
Judges Block Trump's Suspension of SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown
Judge Blocks Trump's Attempt to Suspend Food Aid During Shutdown
Nuclear Tensions Escalate: Trump's Cryptic Comments Stir Concerns
Trump Revives Nuclear Testing: A Bold Move Amid Global Tensions