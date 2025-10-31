Mystery Shrouds Death of Gangster-turned-Politician in Patna

A day after Dular Chand Yadav, a gangster-turned-politician, died while campaigning in Patna's Mokama area, police registered three FIRs to investigate the incident.

Anant Singh, the JD(U) candidate from Mokama, is among the accused in one of the FIRs, filed following a complaint by the deceased's grandson. Another FIR involves six individuals based on a rival party's complaint, while a third was initiated by police.

Yadav, involved with Jan Suraaj Party's campaign, was reported to have died from a gunshot, but doctors confirmed the wound wasn't fatal. Patna (Rural) SP Vikram Sihag noted that a detailed post-mortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, a video of alleged local violence during the autopsy has surfaced online.

