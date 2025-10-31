Strategic Collaboration for Future Challenges: Insights from VP Radhakrishnan
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the need for collective global efforts in addressing climate change, AI, public health, and economic development. Speaking at IN-STEP, he advocated for balanced innovation and urged delegates to embrace ethical leadership and global citizenship to tackle complex international issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the pressing need for united global efforts to tackle issues like climate change, artificial intelligence, and economic development during a recent address.
Speaking at the International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN-STEP), Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of responsible use of AI and big data, urging a balance between innovation and protection.
Addressing transnational threats, he called for a philosophy rooted in India's ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, advocating for ethical leadership and global citizenship among delegates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement