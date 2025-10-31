Strategic Collaboration for Future Challenges: Insights from VP Radhakrishnan

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the pressing need for united global efforts to tackle issues like climate change, artificial intelligence, and economic development during a recent address.

Speaking at the International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN-STEP), Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of responsible use of AI and big data, urging a balance between innovation and protection.

Addressing transnational threats, he called for a philosophy rooted in India's ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, advocating for ethical leadership and global citizenship among delegates.

(With inputs from agencies.)