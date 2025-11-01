Left Menu

Celebrating Statehood: Indian States and Territories Mark Formation Day

President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to various Indian states and union territories on their formation days, acknowledging their significant contributions to India's development. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep celebrate their formation on November 1, alongside Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 09:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry, celebrating their formation days. In a post on X, she conveyed her best wishes for the continued success and well-being of these regions and their residents.

In her message, President Murmu applauded the remarkable contributions of each region to India's progress and stressed her hopes for their continued development and prosperity. The states and union territory have been instrumental in shaping the nation's journey towards growth.

These territories hold historical significance with Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep established on November 1, 1956. Punjab and Haryana followed in 1966, while Chhattisgarh was formed in 2000. They come together each year on November 1 to commemorate their unique identities and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

