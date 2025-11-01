Obama Rallies for Democratic Governors as Trump Looms in Midterms

Former President Barack Obama is set to headline rallies this weekend for Democratic gubernatorial candidates in Virginia and New Jersey. These events aim to energize voters ahead of elections that may indicate the political climate 10 months into Donald Trump's second term and a year before the midterms.

Despite Republicans campaigning in these states, they lack the star power Obama brings to the table. Meanwhile, California advocates are pushing a referendum to redraw congressional maps in Democrats' favor, a part of the broader national redistricting battle initiated by Trump.

The elections could be pivotal, with Virginia possibly electing its first female governor, while Black voter turnout remains crucial for Democrats. Elsewhere, Trump has shown support for GOP nominees, underlining the delicate balance Republicans maintain between Trump's popularity among conservatives and his divisiveness with other voters.

