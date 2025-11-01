Left Menu

Fierce Political Battle in JNUSU Elections: Left Alliance vs. ABVP

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections have sparked intense political activity, with the Left alliance and ABVP vying for influence. The elections serve as a barometer of political trends, highlighting issues of inclusivity and accountability. Both sides are actively campaigning to secure a student mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:17 IST
With the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections just days away, a fierce political battle is unfolding on campus. The Left alliance and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are deploying different strategies to capture the votes of the student community.

The Left coalition, consisting of AISA, SFI, and DSF, emphasizes JNU's legacy of progressive politics. Meanwhile, ABVP, backed by the RSS, focuses on nationalism and performance. The elections, scheduled for November 4 with results on November 6, have rekindled debates on accessibility, inclusion, and student union roles.

ABVP's campaign highlights its efforts to improve student facilities and campus infrastructure. The Left alliance, however, claims victory in advocating for student rights and opposing policy changes perceived as detrimental. As both sides intensify their outreach, student engagement in JNU's political landscape remains high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

