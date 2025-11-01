AIADMK Expels Senior Leader Sengottaiyan for Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The AIADMK general council, headed by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has unanimously decided to expel senior leader K A Sengottaiyan. This move comes after allegations of Sengottaiyan engaging in activities that brought disrepute to the party, making the decision final and binding.

Palaniswami accused Sengottaiyan of operating as a covert supporter of the ruling DMK, citing his absence at key AIADMK events and participation in functions highlighting DMK leaders. This alleged shift in loyalty led to accusations of anti-party activities over the past six months.

Sengottaiyan's attendance at the Muthuramalinga Thevar celebrations, alongside expelled leaders like O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala, further exacerbated tensions, culminating in his removal. Palaniswami emphasized that Sengottaiyan's actions alienated him from party members, who reportedly supported the expulsion.

(With inputs from agencies.)