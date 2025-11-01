AIADMK Expels Senior Leader Sengottaiyan for Alleged Anti-Party Activities
AIADMK general council, led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has expelled senior leader K A Sengottaiyan, accusing him of anti-party activities and aligning with DMK interests. Palaniswami stated that Sengottaiyan's actions, such as boycotting party events and engaging with expelled leaders, led to his removal.
The AIADMK general council, headed by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has unanimously decided to expel senior leader K A Sengottaiyan. This move comes after allegations of Sengottaiyan engaging in activities that brought disrepute to the party, making the decision final and binding.
Palaniswami accused Sengottaiyan of operating as a covert supporter of the ruling DMK, citing his absence at key AIADMK events and participation in functions highlighting DMK leaders. This alleged shift in loyalty led to accusations of anti-party activities over the past six months.
Sengottaiyan's attendance at the Muthuramalinga Thevar celebrations, alongside expelled leaders like O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala, further exacerbated tensions, culminating in his removal. Palaniswami emphasized that Sengottaiyan's actions alienated him from party members, who reportedly supported the expulsion.
