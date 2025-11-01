Left Menu

Silent Protest: BJP and MVA's Clash Over Voter List Allegations

The Maharashtra BJP organized a 'silent protest' to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi's allegations of irregularities in voter lists. BJP leaders accused the opposition of spreading fake narratives to influence upcoming civic polls, claiming that some NGOs abroad are involved in spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:46 IST
Silent Protest: BJP and MVA's Clash Over Voter List Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra BJP initiated a 'silent protest' on Saturday to counter allegations made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding irregularities in the voters' lists.

Claiming that the MVA is attempting to spread false narratives ahead of civic polls, BJP leaders and supporters held their protest in south Mumbai's Girgaon area, with black tapes covering their mouths.

Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan accused the MVA of deliberate misinformation, a tactic he claims has been used before elections, including the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He alleged that some overseas NGOs are trying to destabilize the government with misleading information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025