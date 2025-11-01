Silent Protest: BJP and MVA's Clash Over Voter List Allegations

The Maharashtra BJP initiated a 'silent protest' on Saturday to counter allegations made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding irregularities in the voters' lists.

Claiming that the MVA is attempting to spread false narratives ahead of civic polls, BJP leaders and supporters held their protest in south Mumbai's Girgaon area, with black tapes covering their mouths.

Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan accused the MVA of deliberate misinformation, a tactic he claims has been used before elections, including the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He alleged that some overseas NGOs are trying to destabilize the government with misleading information.

(With inputs from agencies.)