Bihar's Political Battle: The Return of 'Jungle Raj'?

BJP President JP Nadda has accused the RJD of attempting to restore 'jungle raj' in Bihar by nominating the son of a former gangster-politician. Speaking at an election rally in Siwan, Nadda cited past incidents of lawlessness, including kidnapping, industry, and extortion under Lalu Prasad's government.

Nadda detailed the terror directed by Shahabuddin in Siwan, and criticized the RJD's choice to field his son Osama Shahab for the assembly polls. He labeled the RJD as representatives of 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungle Raj' (anarchy), and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation), while urging voters to reject their candidates.

In contrast, Nadda commended the positive developments under PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, advocating for continued growth through an NDA victory. He highlighted improvements in governance, law and order, promoting voters to support the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)