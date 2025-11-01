Bihar Elections: Development vs. 'Jungle Raj'

During a Saturday address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the stark choice voters face in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He promoted the 'Modi-Nitish combine' as a driving force for Bihar's development while warning against the return of 'jungle raj' under the RJD-led opposition.

Shah, who couldn't attend in person due to inclement weather, virtually delivered his comments to supporters in Gopalganj and Samastipur. He spotlighted past misdeeds of politicians like Sadhu Yadav, painting them as harbingers of chaos if the opposition returns to power.

Moreover, Shah reiterated the ruling NDA's key promises, such as financial aid for farmers and women and plans to reopen sugar mills. He also criticized Rahul Gandhi's political actions and announced the Punaura Dham project to highlight infrastructure improvements.

