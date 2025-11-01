Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Development vs. 'Jungle Raj'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized a choice in Bihar's assembly elections, contrasting the developmental promise of the Modi-Nitish alliance with the 'jungle raj' history of the RJD-led opposition, highlighting incidents of misrule and reinforcing developmental promises in rallies across Gopalganj and Samastipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:52 IST
Bihar Elections: Development vs. 'Jungle Raj'
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

During a Saturday address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the stark choice voters face in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He promoted the 'Modi-Nitish combine' as a driving force for Bihar's development while warning against the return of 'jungle raj' under the RJD-led opposition.

Shah, who couldn't attend in person due to inclement weather, virtually delivered his comments to supporters in Gopalganj and Samastipur. He spotlighted past misdeeds of politicians like Sadhu Yadav, painting them as harbingers of chaos if the opposition returns to power.

Moreover, Shah reiterated the ruling NDA's key promises, such as financial aid for farmers and women and plans to reopen sugar mills. He also criticized Rahul Gandhi's political actions and announced the Punaura Dham project to highlight infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025