Diplomatic Gifts: South Korea's Generosity to Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
South Korea's new president Lee Jae Myung gifted an exquisite Go board to China's Xi Jinping, emphasizing diplomatic friendship. Earlier, Lee honored Donald Trump with a symbolic gold crown for his peacemaking efforts. These gifts highlight the complexities of international relations and South Korea's diplomatic strategies.
In a show of diplomatic finesse, South Korea's recently inaugurated president Lee Jae Myung presented Chinese leader Xi Jinping with a prestigious Go board crafted from the highly regarded Torreya nucifera wood native to Jeju Island. This gesture, marking an APEC diplomatic summit, seeks to mend ties with China's trade powerhouse.
On his visit to South Korea, the state dinner brought together culinary delights shared by both nations, featuring dishes like sweet-and-spicy fried chicken and abalone with Mala sauce. The summit's offerings also included a traditional Korean mother-of-pearl tray, symbolizing aspirations for sustained cordial relations.
Prior to this, Lee met with U.S. President Donald Trump, bestowing on him a gold crown replica to celebrate his peacemaking role. Awarded the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa," Trump's visit further illustrated South Korea's complex diplomatic balancing between its major international allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
