Protest March in Maharashtra: Opposition Rallies Against Alleged Voter List Irregularities
The Maha Vikas Aghadi, with backing from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, protested against alleged voter list irregularities in Mumbai. Accusing the Election Commission of aiding the BJP, they demanded rectifications before local elections. The march, featuring political heavyweights like Uddhav Thackeray, highlighted concerns about duplicate voters and election integrity.
In a significant show of unity, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), with support from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, organized a protest march in Mumbai on Saturday.
The demonstration, dubbed 'Satyacha Morcha' or 'March for Truth,' targeted alleged irregularities in the voter lists that the opposition claims benefit the ruling BJP. They called for solutions before upcoming local body elections.
Prominent figures like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar joined the march, voicing concerns about election integrity, while Raj Thackeray urged action against dual voters in Mumbai's electoral rolls.
