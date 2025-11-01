Bihar Elections: A Nation on Edge

The Bihar election has captured national attention as former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reveals nationwide concern after the NDA's overwhelming victories in Haryana and Maharashtra. Gehlot shared his views on the political scenario during a press conference on Saturday.

Gehlot remarked that the Bihar elections are pivotal, expressing hope that the Mahagathbandhan would secure victory. He indicated that the NDA's continued dominance could spell trouble for India's democracy, questioning its future viability.

The seasoned Congress leader also criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of dictatorial behavior. He argued that the EC should fairly and transparently address complaints from opposition parties rather than dismissing them, raising alarms about the state of governance in the country.