Left Menu

Bihar Elections: A Nation on Edge

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot discussed the nationwide attention on the Bihar elections, expressing concern over the repeated victories of the NDA in Haryana and Maharashtra. He criticized the Election Commission and warned about the potential dangers to democracy if current political trends continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:16 IST
Bihar Elections: A Nation on Edge
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar election has captured national attention as former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reveals nationwide concern after the NDA's overwhelming victories in Haryana and Maharashtra. Gehlot shared his views on the political scenario during a press conference on Saturday.

Gehlot remarked that the Bihar elections are pivotal, expressing hope that the Mahagathbandhan would secure victory. He indicated that the NDA's continued dominance could spell trouble for India's democracy, questioning its future viability.

The seasoned Congress leader also criticized the Election Commission, accusing it of dictatorial behavior. He argued that the EC should fairly and transparently address complaints from opposition parties rather than dismissing them, raising alarms about the state of governance in the country.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025