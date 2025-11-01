Left Menu

Transforming Chhattisgarh: From Maoist Strife to Development Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Chhattisgarh's growth as it marks its 25th anniversary, highlighting its transition from Maoist violence to comprehensive development. The state has seen a significant decline in Maoist-affected districts and increased infrastructure projects, reflecting India's commitment to becoming a reliable global partner in crises and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:09 IST
Transforming Chhattisgarh: From Maoist Strife to Development Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent address in Chhattisgarh, celebrated the state's transformation over the past 25 years, noting a sharp decline in Maoist-affected districts from 125 to just three. Modi declared the goal of eradicating Maoist terror from every corner of India is within reach.

At the 'Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav' in Nava Raipur, Modi emphasized the state's remarkable journey from suffering decades of Naxal violence to becoming a hub of prosperity and development. Numerous infrastructure projects were inaugurated, underscoring the central government's commitment to the state's growth.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's role as a reliable global partner in crises. With initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and significant investment in infrastructure, Modi affirms India's dedication to both domestic advancement and its promise to play a supportive role on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025