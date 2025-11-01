Transforming Chhattisgarh: From Maoist Strife to Development Drive
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Chhattisgarh's growth as it marks its 25th anniversary, highlighting its transition from Maoist violence to comprehensive development. The state has seen a significant decline in Maoist-affected districts and increased infrastructure projects, reflecting India's commitment to becoming a reliable global partner in crises and development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent address in Chhattisgarh, celebrated the state's transformation over the past 25 years, noting a sharp decline in Maoist-affected districts from 125 to just three. Modi declared the goal of eradicating Maoist terror from every corner of India is within reach.
At the 'Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav' in Nava Raipur, Modi emphasized the state's remarkable journey from suffering decades of Naxal violence to becoming a hub of prosperity and development. Numerous infrastructure projects were inaugurated, underscoring the central government's commitment to the state's growth.
The Prime Minister also highlighted India's role as a reliable global partner in crises. With initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and significant investment in infrastructure, Modi affirms India's dedication to both domestic advancement and its promise to play a supportive role on the world stage.
