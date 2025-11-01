Left Menu

Bihar Elections' Potential Impact on BJP's Stability

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claims that the results of the Bihar elections will destabilize the BJP-led government at the Centre. Addressing a rally, he emphasized Bihar's role in determining not only its future but also charting the course for national politics, criticizing the BJP's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purnea | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:23 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav asserted on Saturday that the outcome of the Bihar elections could destabilize the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Speaking at a rally in Purnea district, Yadav underscored the importance of voter turnout in removing the BJP from power, drawing parallels with previous electoral defeats in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav criticized the BJP for policies leading to inflation and migration, claiming they hinder India's trade relations. He also took aim at the BJP's electoral strategy in Bihar, suggesting they were relying on backup teams.

