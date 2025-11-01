Bihar Elections' Potential Impact on BJP's Stability

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav asserted on Saturday that the outcome of the Bihar elections could destabilize the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Speaking at a rally in Purnea district, Yadav underscored the importance of voter turnout in removing the BJP from power, drawing parallels with previous electoral defeats in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav criticized the BJP for policies leading to inflation and migration, claiming they hinder India's trade relations. He also took aim at the BJP's electoral strategy in Bihar, suggesting they were relying on backup teams.