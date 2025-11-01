Nigeria Vows Unity Amid U.S. Watch List Addition

The Nigerian government has reaffirmed its decision to tackle violent extremism following President Donald Trump's decision to add the nation to a U.S. watch list for alleged religious freedom violations.

In a statement, Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized its commitment to defending citizens of all races and religions. Meanwhile, the West African nation hopes for continued alignment with the United States.

With extremist group Boko Haram's activities disrupting peace in Nigeria's northeast, the government continues to champion diversity and tolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)