Nigeria Vows Unity Amid U.S. Watch List Addition

The Nigerian government has committed to combating violent extremism after being added to a U.S. watch list over alleged violations of religious freedom. Despite these claims, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the country's dedication to diversity and tolerance, amidst ongoing insurgencies from extremist groups like Boko Haram.

The Nigerian government has reaffirmed its decision to tackle violent extremism following President Donald Trump's decision to add the nation to a U.S. watch list for alleged religious freedom violations.

In a statement, Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized its commitment to defending citizens of all races and religions. Meanwhile, the West African nation hopes for continued alignment with the United States.

With extremist group Boko Haram's activities disrupting peace in Nigeria's northeast, the government continues to champion diversity and tolerance.

